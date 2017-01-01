Ye Olde New Year Quiz!

Okay, some questions to ponder over, over a pint, or skinny latté, while you hum Auld Lang Syne. The winner, out of the hat, will receive a dinner voucher for two, with bottle of wine, in Anocht, Kilkenny Design Centre’s evening restaurant. Entries, by Friday 6th January to the Kilkenny People office, High St., or to gpjmoran@yahoo.ie Winner announced in 13th Jan. edition. Best enjoyed before Googling!

1 What does the O stand for in O.J. Simpson? 2 In what Canadian state is the town of Fort McMurry? 3 What year was Kilkenny’s Credit Union founded? 4 How many litres in a hectolitre? 5 Who wrote the BFG? 6 ‘Mad, bad and dangerous to know’; of whom was that said? 7 How many All Ireland medals has Eoin Larkin? 8 Who composed the song Ave Maria? 9 Who met his end in The Field of Blood? 10 What Country & Western singer do you associate with Butcher Hollow? 11 For what animated film did Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon receive their first Oscar nomination?

12 In what European city is Templehof airport? 13 The group The Seekers are from where? 14 What organisation’s motto is Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity? 15 What do the letters JK stand for in JK Rowling? 16 ‘Where Everybody Knows Your Name’ was the theme song of what popular TV series? 17 What movie is based on Chesley Sullenberger’s autobiography? 18 Who composed The Rose of Mooncoin? 19 In what city is Dealey Plaza? 20 In what year was Petronilla burned at the stake in Kilkenny? 21 You may watch a HBO series on television, what does HBO stand for? 22 With what group was Ian Curtis the lead singer? 23 What age is Jim Coady of The Wetlands Orchestra? 24 What is Donal Trump’s wife’s name? 25 Zucchini is another name for which vegetable? 26 London’s Smithfield market is famous for what? 27 Which country has the most time zones? 28 What is a mudskipper? 29 For what is Judith Keppel famous? 30 Who made the Statue honouring Kilkenny hurling in Canal Square? 31 What do the letters GDP stand for in an economic context? 32 What Greek island did Leonard Cohen live on for several years 33 Name the present County Manager. 34 Name the woman depicted on the old Irish pound note. 35 What age is Pat Shortis of The Wetlands Orchestra? 36 Who was Angelina Jolie’s second husband? 37 What nationality was Adolf Hitler? 38 Name the Ceann Comhairle?

39 Who was the editor of The Kilkenny Magazine? 40 In money slang, how much is a ‘Pony’? 41 What music star considered a run for the American Presidency in 2020? 42 What was played in ‘The Morgue’ in Kilkenny? 43 What did the Zapruder film capture? 44 What is the literal meaning of the river we call the ‘Breagagh’? 45 Who is Jurgen Klopp? 46 Where is the Sea of Tranquillity? 47 What does UKIP stand for?

48 Where will you find Cromwell’s Chair in Kilkenny? 49 Kilkenny’s Asylum Road is now known as? 50 Who wrote Auld Lang Syne?

Rollercoaster quiz!

Finally, some questions that…that are beyond answering! Following are the most commonly asked questions, 1996 – 2016, in Rollercoaster Music Store in Kieran Street as compiled by the proprietor, Willie Meehan. 1.Do ye do lotto tickets? 2. Can I get 20 fags please? (usually Major or John Player) 3. Where's Dunne’s? 4.Do you know where the hospital is? 5.Were you the drummer in Kerbdog? 6. "I never saw this place before...are ye here long?" 7. Do people still buy CDs? 8. Are the "records" back in style? 9.Where's the American/Irish country section? 10.Was Dave Grohl in here when he was in Nirvana? Ah, God bless your patience, and your business, Willie.