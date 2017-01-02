Kilkenny's 1916 Centenary year comes to a close in style

A proud year of events and moments celebrating the centenary of 1916 in Kilkenny came to a close on Sunday at County Hall.

In the same place where the programme was officially launched on New Year’s Day 2016, people gathered in solemnity to mark its conclusion. Beautiful music from violin virtuoso Patrick Rafter punctuated the speeches of the local public representatives, children and others involved in making the past 12 months as success.

A huge number of events took part around the county, under themes such as historical reflection, youth, cultural expression, community, and diaspora. One of the hallmarks of the year was the visits by members of the Defence Forces to local schools with the Tricolour flag and a copy of the Proclamation.

‘Proclamation Day’ was then celebrated in all local schools on March 15. At Monday’s ceremony, Students from the Kilkenny School Project Dylan Butler, Iseult Greene, and Lucy Hogan read their ‘Proclamation for a new Generation'.

Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh, who is the chair of the Carlow-Kilkenny ETB, spoke about the theme of education.

“Our aim was to ensure that there was an adequate stock of library books to enable our citizens to research and learn more about the rising and its historical context,” she said.

“I am happy to say that as a result of a funding allocation by our committee, Kilkenny public libraries are well stocked with books relating to the period, and as we now start to think of the next, perhaps more difficult, period of reflection I urge people to use our public libraries to learn and prepare.”

A flag ceremony, by members of the Defence Forces, accompanied by piper Tony Coy, brought proceedings to a close outside at the plinth of County Hall.