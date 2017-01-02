Ringing in the New Year in Kilkenny
Midnight strikes, and bells ring out from St Canice's Cathedral
Start the New Year as you intend to go on!
Pictured are revellers ringing in the New Year in traditional style on Saturday night/Sunday morning in the beautiful bell tower at 13th Century St Canice's Cathedral.
Experienced campanologists as well as novices tried their hand at the bells, under the watchful eye of experienced bell ringer Ian McCullagh. A great way to welcome 2017.
