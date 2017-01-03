Visitor restrictions at St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny due to influenza outbreak  

Management of St Luke’s General Hospital have imposed visitor restrictions thoughout the hospital due to a high incidence of admissions of people suffering from influenza.

In a statement they said “As of now, visiting is restricted to all areas of the hospital except if visiting children or those who are critically ill in ICU/CCU/Stroke Unit. Only parents are authorised to visit children at the hospital paediatric unit. Visiting in the maternity unit is limited to partner /next of kin. The hospital has appealed to members of the public to only visit the hospital if it is absolutely necessary and not to visit if they have had flu-like symptoms in the previous four days.”

People with flu-like symptoms are advised to telephone or visit their GPs, in the first instance, rather than presenting at the hospital’s Emergency Department or AMAU. In addition people due to attend the hospital for an outpatient clinic appointment etc during the current week who may have symptoms of flu are advised to check with the hospital before attending as an appointment may need to be rescheduled in order to prevent further spread of flu to both staff and other outpatients.

The management have urged relatives and friends to contact patients via mobile phone over the next week.