Tickets up for grabs for Kilkenny People readers in Wedding Show giveaway

The Kilkenny People is teaming up with The Wedding Journal Show to give away ten pairs of tickets to the Dublin show in the Citywest Convention Centre on January 14 and 15.

With over 300 of Ireland’s top wedding suppliers and businesses under one roof, this really is a wedding show not to be missed.

Couples will have the chance to Win a €35,000 Wedding at the show; a life-changing prize for anyone. This is the Wedding Journal’s BIGGEST EVER wedding giveaway to date and the lucky winners will go on a once-in-a-lifetime luxury honeymoon to Dubai, with business class flights from Emirates, following their wedding in the exclusive Markree Castle. Visitors to the show can enter this incredible competition for free, with the winner being revealed during the exciting live final on the main stage on Sunday.

Couples can celebrate their upcoming big day in style in the luxurious VIP Lounge where VIPs will be treated to a glass of bubby and a fabulous free Benefit goody bag.

The renowned International Bridal Catwalk will run three times daily featuring the very latest wedding dresses, bridesmaids’ gowns, occasion wear and grooms wear from world-renowned designers and manufactures. Collections are modelled by a team of professional dancers who really know how to put on a show.

Wedding Journal Show visitors will also have the opportunity to talk to wedding industry experts about every aspect of their wedding day, from venues and stationery, to cakes and cars, that all-important honeymoon and a lot more besides.

At the Alternative Wedding Village couples will be introduced to some of Ireland’s most creative and quirky wedding suppliers, and the Honeymoon & Destination Wedding Pavilion provides the perfect platform to plan that dream honeymoon or wedding abroad.

Opening times: Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th September 12pm-6pm.

For your chance to win a pair, answer the following question:

In what venue will The Wedding Journal Show take place in Dublin this January 2017? Answers by email to mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie