Significant study of St Francis Abbey features in Old Kilkenny Review

A study of the history and archaeology of St Francis Abbey, including a topography and layout of the Franciscans' precinct, is featured in this year's Old Kilkenny Review, the journal of the Kilkenny Archaeological Society.

The study, by Gerry O' Keeffe, will be of particular interest given the current work taking place there.

Also featured in this year's journal is a keynote address by Dr Kieran O'Conor entitled 'John Bradley's research on Anglo-Norman Ireland'; a paper by Paul Rondelez on ironworking in Medieval Kilkenny; and a look at Kilkenny's stock of unique early modern housing by Gertie Keane.

There is also a paper by Niall O' Brien with extracts relating to Jerpoint Abbey in the Calendar of Papal Registers; Myra D Kavanagh provides a blow-by-blow account of events surrounding the 1852 death of Thomas Kelly in the Callan Poorhouse; while Tony Patterson looks at one of the main Kilkenny players in the Easter Rising, JJ 'Ginger' O'Connell. These are just some of the many papers and items sure to be of interest in the Review.

Edited by Cóilín Ó Drisceoil, the Old Kilkenny Review is available to purchase at Rothe House and bookshops for €15.