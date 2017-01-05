Burke's of Rose Inn Street the latest shop to close in Kilkenny City

Another of Kilkenny City’s well-known, local family businesses closed its doors for the final time this week.

Burke’s Newsagent on Rose Inn Street ceased trading on New Year’s Day. With its distinctive shopfront, the little shop was an instantly recognisable part of the city for decades as a place where people would call in for their newspaper, tobacco, confectionery and other items.

It’s the second local, family-owned business to close on the small city centre street in recent weeks, with White’s Butchers also closing prior to Christmas.

A note left in the window simply reads:

“As and from 1st January 2917 we are no longer trading. We would like to extend our many thanks to all our customers for their loyalty and support throughout the years.

“Wishing everyone a happy New Year!

– Miriam, Tom and family, Burkes Newsagents”.