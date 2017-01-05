Well known Kilkenny figure passes away

A well known craftsman has passed away peacefully at his home and will be buried tomorrow at a natural burial ground in Co Wexford.

Keith Leadbetter, Jerpoint Glass, Stoneyford died on Tuesday. He is sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, his daughters Sally and Roisin, his sons Rory and Eoghan, grandchildren, sister Wendy and extended family and friends.

He is reposing at his residence from 5pm to 8pm this evening (Thursday). He will be taken from his home at approximately 11.30am to arrive at Woodbrook Natural Burial Ground, Killane, Co Wexford (Kiltealy) for reflection and burial at 1pm. People attending are asked to bring natural flowers only please and they are advised to bring boots and wellies.