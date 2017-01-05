Review January 2016: Disastrous floods heralded start of new year

The new year began with the infamous floods which left a number of our towns and villages on high alert as rivers burst their banks.

Thomastown, Inistioge, and Graignamanagh were among the worst affected, with dozens of homes and businesses damaged. Other areas in the south, such as Dunkitt — as well as Bleach Road in the city — were also badly affected.

Tanaiste Joan Burton visited Kilkenny, where she expressed support for the Waterford - Kilkenny boundary remaining unchanged, ahead of the looming submissions deadline. As the deadline passed, almost 20,000 submissions were made.

Baby Hollie Meaney was the first baby born here in 2016 – at 9.47am on New Year’s Day.

A 1916 remembrance service in County Hall on New Year’s Day marked the beginning of the Centenary celebrations. Annual events such as the Ballyhale Tractor Run and the Wellie Race in Castlecomer were all well attended by large crowds.

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield caused huge excitement when he visited the city, while the Goffs Thyestes Chase at Gowran saw a bumper crowd turn out. Kilkenny’s new by-laws banning sulky racing also came into effect in this month.

Forty-three local students took part in the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition, taking home eight awards in total.