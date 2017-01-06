COULD YOU BE THERE WHEN I CALL?

The Samaritans next information and recruitment night takes place in Butler House Kilkenny on 11th Jan at 7:15pm. A lot of people need us. That's why our volunteers are always around to give anyone who is struggling to cope the space and time to talk.

Could you volunteer with us? Come along to our next information session to find out more.

Visit us online www.samaritans.org/volunteer. A registered charity CHY 13383. KILKENNY & CARLOW