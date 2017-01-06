€7.3 million netted in property tax by Kilkenny County Council

A whopping €7.3 million has been collected in property tax in Kilkenny city and county over the past 12 months.

The figures published today show that the 36,100 households paid the tax in 2016.

The compliance rate for the city and county for 2016 was 98.3%.

The money which is paid to the Revenue Commissioners is used for services by the relevant local authority.

For more on this story see next week's Kilkenny People.