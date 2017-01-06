Trolley pressure appears to be easing at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny

The number of patients left on trolleys and wards at St Luke’s General Hospital has been reduced again today, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

As of this morning, there were 12 people on trolleys and wards in the Kilkenny hospital. That’s down from the figure of 20 from yesterday (Thursday), and 30 on Wednesday.

The highest figure of 2017 to date came on Tuesday, when 41 patients lingered on trolleys and wards at the local hospital. It was one of a number of hospitals nationwide under enormous pressure as the trolley crisis gripped the health service early in the new year, with a record figure of 612 people on trolleys.

That number is now below 400 and Minister for Health Simon Harris has said that more beds will become available.