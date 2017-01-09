One of Kilkenny city's oldest residents passes away at 103 years of age

One of Kilkenny's oldest residents has passed away.

Mrs Eileen McEvoy, (née Murphy), late of Vicar Street, Kilkenny City died peacefully in Drakelands Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Paddy (N.T., C.B.S. Kilkenny) and loving mother of the late Assumpta (Bergin, Clonmel). She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary (Murray, Lough Dan, Wicklow), Vicky (Bolger, Clonmel), sons Paddy (Fethard) and Gabriel (Charleville). Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home ) from 5pm today with Funeral prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Tuesday after 11am Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery.