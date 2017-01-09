Kilkenny students set for Young Scientist Exhibition

A total of 34 students from Kilkenny will take part in the finals of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, which take place this week .

There were a record number of entries for the competition, with 2,091 project ideas submitted by secondary students from 375 schools across Ireland.

Of the 550 projects shortlisted to compete at the exhibition, 14 come from Kilkenny, with six local schools set to compete at the RDS in Dublin.

They are: Presentation Kilkenny, St Kieran's College, Coláiste Pobail Osraí, Loreto Kilkenny, Castlecomer Community School, and Coláiste Eamann Rís in Callan. Best of luck to all.