Hundreds brave the elements for Operation Transformation in Kilkenny

On a damp Saturday morning hundreds of people decided to start the New Year on the right note when they took park in the Operation Transformation.Walk.

A large crowd of people gathered at the Castle Park and the group headed off at 10am sharp. People of all ages, shapes and sizes put one foot in front of the other in a bid to get in better shape in 2017.

There was plenty of banter and good cheer as participants chatted among themselves all agreeing that it was a great idea to be up and out early.

Picking up the pace as the group started to spread out the enthusiasm was palpable as people finished off the 5 kilometre route. Next Saturday participants are encouraged to attend at 9.30am at the Castle Park and walk the weekly Park Run.

For more information see www.parkrun.ie

Meanwhile weekly Operation Transformation walks will continue at the Discovery Park in Castlecomer at 11am on Saturday mornings. Last Saturday over 150 people took part and new participants are welcome to join. All levels of walkers are welcome.