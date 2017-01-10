Kilkenny anglers respond to criticism over River Nore from Inistioge councillor

Dear Editor,



On behalf of Kilkenny Anglers Association I would like to respond to a letter from Cllr Michael Doyle that was published in the Kilkenny People on October 7th 2016 and only recently brought to my attention.



Cllr Doyle's opinions on Kilkenny Anglers Association are factually incorrect and damages the clubs honourable reputation. In his opinion we contribute very little to the local community. Our members come from all walks of life, many are local and we feel we support the local shops,restaurants and the many other related businesses in the beautiful village of Inistioge and surrounding areas.

Cllr Doyle indicates that we don't provide tourists with permits to fish, again Cllr Doyle is incorrect. Several signs on our fishing waters clearly show permits are available in the Club House Hotel during the angling season, also we have regular members that fish most days and they carry a book of fishing permits and of course they are available to anyone who would like to fish all our waters. Furthermore, our contact details are available in some angling publications and also available through the tourist office in Kilkenny. Every summer we welcome tourists from all over the world to fish our waters but sadly the tourists numbers are well down - in line with the decline of salmon stocks .

It's sad that Cllr Doyle believes that we would prefer that no one else would fish on the Nore but ourselves, considering members of several angling clubs on the river are also members of KAA. Kilkenny Anglers Association have worked tirelessly down through the years with Kilkenny County Council, Inland Fisheries Ireland and the many other stake holders to reduce pollution and eradicate invasive plant species that threaten the entire river system. We headed up the campaign to get the Lacken weir in the city changed to a Rock Ramp fish pass to allow all species to migrate up stream safely and KAA paid the costs associated with an expert's report.



To celebrate the club's Centenary, we commissioned a Rock Ramp fish pass on a weir on the King's River and this substantial cost was paid for from donations from our own members for the benefit of the complete river system. We have also financially contributed to many other initiatives, including works to alleviate bank erosion and planting of native trees on the river bank.We have encouraged young people to take up angling and we have been heavily involved in launching the "Angling hub for young people", this encourages young people to take up this healthy sport and provides tuition from qualified tutors and also provides all the angling equipment needed to get them started.

Salmon stocks have completely collapsed and there is so much work to be done to get stocks back to abundance and create a sustainable future for all the communities on the River Nore .



We need this public representative TO WORK WITH US-NOT ATTACK US. The committee would welcome a meeting with Cllr Doyle.

From Kilkenny Anglers Association Committee