Kilkenny Book, Coin and Collectible Fair is this weekend

The first of the new year's books, coins and collectibles fairs is being held in Kilkenny this Saturday, January 14, at the Club House Hotel.

The event will provide an ideal opportunity not only for Kilkenny bibliophiles, numismatists and those interested in ephemera and curios to add to their collections, but also to the occasional purchaser to browse a large collection of antiquarian, second-hand and out-of-print books.

With dealers coming mainly from the south-east, much of the material on offer will be of local interest. Among books for sale will be Canon Carrigan’s History and Antiquities of the Diocese of Ossory (both original and reprint), Ryland’s Waterford (reprint), Maher’s Chief of the Comeraghs, and a curious map of County Kilkenny published by Laurie & Whittle in May 1798 (pictured).

The dealers will be quite happy to hear from members of the public who may have suitable books and coins/notes for sale, or simply just wish to have them valued.

The Kilkenny Book, Coin and Collectible Fair takes place this Saturday between 11 am and 4pm at the Club House Hotel.