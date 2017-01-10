Surprise retirement party for Presentation Kilkenny's Veronica McCarron

What a year 2016 was for the choir of the Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny and choral director Veronica McCarron.

Scarcely a month went by when they were not being lauded for one performance or another, from the local stage to the national — and even the international on occasion.

None of it would have been possible without Ms McCarron, and her outstanding contribution was acknowledged on Friday evening, at a surprise party for her in Harry's Bar, to mark the occasion of her retirement.

Students and former students, friends, and school staff turned out to wish her well in her next endeavours, to thank her for the many years of excellence, and the accolades accumulated along the way.

Britain's Got Talent. Croke Park. A civic reception in their home city of Kilkenny, overall winner of the Kilkenny People of the Year Award, followed up by a performance on RTE television for the People of the Year Awards. And — of course — over the years, myriad concerts, festivals and more.

Congratulations to Ms McCarron r and the school choir on all their success.