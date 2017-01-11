A local TD has said she has learned of a ‘deeply worrying’ proposal to cut the number of maternity beds at St Luke’s General Hospital.

Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion says she has been informed of a proposal to reduce the number of maternity beds at the local hospital by 15%, as a measure to alleviate the trolley overcrowding crisis. She has called the hospital’s management to clarify its position regarding the plan.

“It is my understanding that the management of St Luke’s Hospital is planning to cut maternity beds in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny by 15%,” said Deputy Funchion.

“St Luke’s Hospital provides vital healthcare and services for the people of Carlow and Kilkenny. My information is that hospital management is planning to use beds from both maternity and gynaecological wards to facilitate the overflow from the overcrowding situation.

“This is deeply worrying and hospital management must clarify the situation without delay. Such a move would see beds taken from the gynaecological and maternity wards.

The local TD also said there would also be safety and privacy concerns for both women and their babies if an overflow is going to be allowed on wards.

“The implementation of such a plan would be reckless on the part of St Luke’s management,” she said.

“It would show a complete and utter disregard for the health and well-being of female patients and new born babies in the gynaecology and maternity wards. It is vitally important that management now clarifies their position on this matter.”