Kilkenny braces for inbound winter weather

Kilkenny is bracing itself for a spell of hardy January winter weather tonight and in the coming days.

As darkness falls this evening, temperatures will drop steadily overnight and into Thursday morning. The dry, blustery conditions will give way to wintry showers coming in from the west.

There is a risk of sleet and snow, particularly in the higher up parts of the county, such as north Kilkenny. Met Eireann has advised of a ‘Yellow’ weather warning in this part of Ireland, and has warned of ‘very cold, wintry weather’ lasting until Friday night. Minimum temperatures minus 1 to plus 2 Celsius.

Kilkennyweather.com has also warned it will be frosty after dark, with a risk of ice patches in places.

“Wintry showers are less likely for Friday and Saturday but it will stay cold with frost at night,” says the local website.

“On Sunday the winds will have eased and it will feel a little milder but the prospects are for it to remain cold and calm for next week with some frost at night.”