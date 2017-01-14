Tommy Fleming on his way to Watergate

Tommy Fleming and his wonderful voice will treat Kilkenny audiences to a night of music on January 26 at 8pm when he arrives at The Watergate Theatre on Parliament Street, Kilkenny.

Tommy Fleming has, many times, been described as “The Voice of Ireland” and is one of Ireland's top entertainers with over five million Youtube hits and over three million album sales worldwide.

Tommy is regarded as one of the finest singers worldwide and is currently enjoying a hugely successful career.

After 25 years honing his craft, Tommy is now taking his place at the forefront of popular music across the globe. The mere mention of a Tommy Flemming concert ahs “sold out” signs being displayed at venues from Dublin to Darwin within the space of minutes.

Book now on 056 77 61674 or online at www.watergatetheatre.com