Motivational expert Gerry Duffy in Kilkenny next week

Business leaders and academics, sports enthusiasts, exam students and anyone interested in getting more motivated and improving their mindset will not want to miss an imminent event in Kilkenny City.

Motivational speaker and best-selling author, Gerry Duffy, will be in Kilkenny for one night only on Monday, January 23, for a talk which focuses on ‘How to hit your Goals in 2017’. The event at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel gets underway at 6.30pm and admission is €8 for adults, €3 for students.

It’s a unique opportunity for all to meet and engage with an Irish personal development and business leader who has been hired to speak to corporate audiences all over the world and written two best-selling books, organisers say.

“I'm very excited about travelling down to Kilkenny on Monday, January 23, and sharing a serious of simple yet very powerful strategies to help those who come along to hit their goals in 2017 and beyond,” said Mr Duffy, ahead of the event.

The event is the brainchild of the Parents Association at Colaiste Pobail Osrai in the city but is open to absolutely everyone, according to organiser, Anne Corr.

“We’re delighted to have Gerry for the night and really feel this event will appeal to a very wide audience – not just exam students and their parents but business people and the wider, general community in Kilkenny. Gerry’s CV is incredibly impressive and clients include Google, Facebook, Audi, Swim Ireland and many more,” she said.