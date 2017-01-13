Former Kilkenny Person of the Year has cancer and asks farmers to visit their GP

A former Kilkenny Person of the Year has spoken openly for the first time about his battle with cancer.

George Candler, the popular auctioneer and livestock expert at Kilkenny Mart was diagnosed with prostate cancer before Christmas.

Known for his outstanding charitable work, he has taken the opportunity to ask farmers to have their health checked out following his diagnosis.

“I would suggest that farmers keep an eye on their health and not to ignore tell-tale signs that something might is wrong. Farmers specifically are inclined to forget about check-ups,” he claimed.

“We all do need to check our health on a regular and farmers tend to put their health on the long longer and they need to book an appointment with their GP and get checked out,” he warned.

The Kilkenny People columnist and broadcaster with KCLR96FM radio station is confident that he will get through his problems and come out the other side.

“Once I see the specialist, we will have a course of action and then some radium treatment and hopefully we can control this problem,” he said.