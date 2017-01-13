A unique evening of Tudor music at Castalia — with period instruments

The Choir of St Canice's Cathedral, Kilkenny, presents 'Our Hearts with Heaven Agree - a programme of Tudor Music for Choir, Viols and Organ' on Saturday, January 14, at 8pm.

The concert takes place at Castalia, Ballytobin, Kilkenny, and is a rare opportunity to hear choral music from the English Renaissance as it is likely to have been performed. The choir, directed by David Forde with organist Malcolm Proud, is joined by the Zingle Zingers Viol Consort, directed by Andrew Robinson.

The programme, which includes works by Byrd, Sheppard, Gibbons, Farrant and Tomkins, offers a glimpse into the extraordinary musical world of the Tudor period, as heard in the church and the home.

Exploring repertoire written during the dramatically turbulent years of the English renaissance, this collaboration with the Zingle Zingers Viol Consort brings to life music rarely heard in Ireland. Internationally renowned period-keyboard virtuoso, Malcolm Proud will play English music for organ and for virginals.

'Our Hearts with Heaven Agree - a concert by St Canice's Cathedral Choir', featuring some of Ireland's leading early music exponents, takes place at Castalia, Ballytobin, Kilkenny on Saturday, January 14 at 8pm.