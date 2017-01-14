Waterford port in County Kilkenny record tonnage

The Port of Waterford which is located in County Kilkenny, recently unloaded a record 25,000 tonnes of cargo from a single ship.

The IVS Kite berthed at Belview Port from Klaipeda, Lithuania with 25,000 tonnes of fertiliser destined for the stores of two of the main fertilisers importers in the southeast.

Built in 2002, the ship is 177 metres long, which is 40 metres longer than the Great Island Power station chimney stacks, visible behind above the fog.

This is typical of the type of ship that Port of Waterford’s Belview terminal now handles on a regular basis.

Photo by: Tomás Sullivan