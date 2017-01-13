Large volume of stolen property recovered in Urlingford, Freshford, Castlecomer, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny, Carlow and Moyne

A large volume of stolen property has been recovered by gardai in a major operation through out all of County Kilkenny and parts of Carlow and Tipperary as part of Operation Thor.

A number of searches were commenced on Thursday and continued into today Friday.

Searches were conducted by members from Kilkenny and Thurles Detective Units and were carried out in Carlow Town, Urlingford, Freshford, Castlecomer, Cuffesgrange and Moyne, Co. Tipperary.

A large volume of suspected stolen property has been recovered as part of this operation - early estimates put a value in excess of €150,000. The property recovered includes power tools, machinery, trailers, ornaments, antiques and pedal cycles.

No persons were arrested during the course of these searches and investigations are ongoing.