Six awards for Kilkenny schools at Young Scientist Exhibition

Six projects from Kilkenny schools managed to win an award at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, which finished up today at the RDS in Dublin.

Projects from Colaiste Pobail Osrai, Colaiste Mhuire, St Kieran’s College, and three from Loreto Kilkenny were all acknowledged in the honours.

In the senior category, Maeve Shaw’s project (Colaiste Pobal Osrai) and the ‘Energy Monitor’ project from Colaiste Mhuire were both highly commended.

Ellie Brennan and Jessie Oyenuga from Loreto Kilkenny managed to take first place in the Social and Behavioural (intermediate) category, for their project investigating if increased education on osteoporosis and the importance of dairy will increase calcium and Vitamin D intake in teenage girls.

Two other projects from Loreto, as well as one from St Kieran’s College on hydroelectric wastewater turbines, received ‘Highly Commended’ awards in the intermediate category also.

In total, there were 14 projects from local schools involved in the competition this week.

“It is wonderful to see so many students entering the world of STEM through the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition,” said Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton.

“Initiatives such as this have a critical role to play in raising awareness and engagement around science and technology and the impact it has on every aspect of our lives. I would like to congratulate every student, teacher and school community involved for their fantastic work this week.

“The Exhibition is a highlight for the education calendar every year, and I am delighted that BT will continue to support this event until 2020.”