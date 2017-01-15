Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal collision in Callan, Kilkenny

Kilkenny gardai are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Callan on Sunday evening.

A woman in her 60's, a pedestrian, died at the scene at Green Street while the female driver of the car, in her 20s was not injured.

The road is closed for a forensic examination and will reopen on Monday.

Anyone on Green Street this evening around 6pm or who passed through Callan at that time is asked to contact Kilkenny Gardai at 056 7775000.