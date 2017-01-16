Trolley nightmare rages on at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny

The overcrowding crisis gripping our health service continues unabated as another week begins, with 30 patients on trolleys and wards at St Luke’s Hospital today.

That makes St Luke’s the fifth-highest hospital in the country for trolleys, according to the figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Last Monday, the figure was 21 patients on trolleys and wards, and the trend was appearing to move downward. Friday, January 13, was the best day so far since the beginning of the new year, with 9 people on trolleys – the only day in 2017 that the number fell below double digits.

The highest figure of 2017 to date came on January 3, when 41 patients lingered on trolleys and wards at the local hospital.