Quad bike and tools stolen from Thomastown AFC

Gardai are on the hunt for whoever broke into the grounds of United Park (Thomastown AFC) sometime between 10pm last night and 8.30am this morning (Monday).

Locks were cut, and a green-coloured Kawasaki quad bike was stolen from the premises of the local sports club, along with a quantity of tools.

Anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area at the time, or in recent days, can contact Thomastown Gardai on 056- 7754150.