John Edward and Teresa are reaching for the stars

Kilkenny's own John Edwards Nolan is relishing his time to shine in RTE's Dancing With The Stars.

The 27-year-old is originally from Nore Terrace on Maudlin Street and is now working in Dublin as a professional dancer and teacher.

He is wowing Irish audiences with his dancing prowess with popular TV presenter, Teresa Mannion.

“I have spent the last twenty gears doing ballroom dancing. I started Irish dancing even younger than that, I was only three. It is a dream come true to be performing on the Dancing With the Stars show,” he said adding that he was delighted to be dancing with Teresa.

“My grandfather is a Sean nós singer and my grandaunts are set dancing champions so it must be in the blood,” he said.

The affable young man is a big hit with audiences on the TV series as is her dance partner RTE broadcaster, Teresa Mannion.

“I love the thrill of the performance, the buzz. I always knew that I wanted to be a dancer. I feel blessed to be able to make a living out of dance,” he added.

“Myself and Teresa really want to stay in the competition. For the celebrity it is a journey in that they go through so many highs and lows. For me and the rest of the dancers the prestige of winning the competition would be out of this world. I couldn't get a better partner than Teresa, she is a lovely person and is very down to earth,” he added.

The pair wowed judges with their sizzling performance of the tango.

However the pressure is mounting and the elimination of contestants will begin this week. To keep John Edward and Teresa in the show vote for them next Sunday by calling 1513 717110 or text Teresa to 53125. Lines are open on Sunday for ten minutes during the programme at 6.30pm on RTE One.

“I really hope the people of Kilkenny get behind us and get voting, We have worked so hard so far and we really want to stay in the competition and show people what we can do,” added Edward.