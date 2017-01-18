Child's Yamaha bike stolen from shed in Kilkenny garden

Gardai are on the lookout for whoever stole a child’s motorised Yamaha bike from a garden shed in a house in Kilkenny City.

The blue, Yamaha PW50 dirtbike was taken from the shed in the Beechlawn housing estate on the Johnswell Road in Kilkenny City on Thursday/Friday of last week.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time, or who may have been offered the item for sale, can contact Kilkenny Gardai on 056-7775000.