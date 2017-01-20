Shrughawadda Players perform Bernard Farrell classic in Kilmoganny

Shrughawadda Players, based in Kilmoganny and centre around the parish of Dunamaggin are set to stage their latest play `Kevin`s Bed` by Bernard Farrell from Tuesday, January 24 to Friday, January 27 in St. Eoghan's Centre, Kilmoganny.

`Kevins Bed`is a play of nostalgia, expectations and broken promises.

Dan and Doris return to the old house for their Golden Wedding celebrations with

their family and friends.

Journey with them as they look back on the joy of their Silver Wedding Anniversary.

The Sonny and Cher days, the optimism and the expectations they had of their two sons Kevin and John.

This is a play with a keen sense of humour, compassion and broken dreams.

The play is once again very ably directed by Michael Dowling who has directed all Shrughawadda Players previous plays.

He is assisted by Alycia Kearney, stage manager/co-ordinator

Alan Walton and Thomas Duncan.

Front of House Jackie Kenneally, Willie Kearney.

The cast

l Dan-Martin O Shea

l Doris-Marie Kelly

l Kevin-Pete Dunne

l John-Stephen Gilmore

l Pauline-Caroline Doran

l Betty-Suzie Hickey

l Cecily-Roseanne Connolly

l Maria-Rebbecca Murphy

Tickets are on sale at Kilmoganny Post Office 051 648001

Pete Moran`s Shop 051 648283

Dunphy`s Pub 051 648252

Play commences at 8pm nightly.