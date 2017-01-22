Maura OHalloran to exhibit at Lougboy library, Kilkenny

Loughboy library will hold an art exhibtion from

January 23 to February 10 of well known visual artist, Maura O'Halloran.

Originally from Kilkenny and now living in West Wicklow, Maura draws her inspiration from the magnificent scenery around her that changes so much with the seasons and is a joy to capture on canvas.

Inspiration also comes during travel and visits to her family in Kilkenny. She paints mainly in oils, using a palate knife to convey the rich texture of the oil but also enjoys pastels, acrylics and exploring drawing mediums.

Exhibitions include Eigse and VISUAL in Carlow with the Barrow Valley Group, Kilkenny and Dunlavin Arts festivals, Greenacres and the Pigyard Gallery, Wexford and commissioned work.