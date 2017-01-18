Kilkenny groups can now avail of festival and amenity grants

Kilkenny County Council has announced details of the latest round of festival grants and amenity grants.

A total of €127,000 will be available for amenities, while €105,000 is available for local festivals. Both schemes are now both open for applications with approvals and final decisions to be made in the coming months.

The main purpose of the grants schemes is to provide financial assistance to individuals, groups and organisations engaged in projects, events or developments at local level. Local councillor Peter 'Chap' Cleere is calling on communities to take advantage of the funding which is currently in place.

“This is an ideal opportunity for local residents groups and rural groups to avail of funding to carry out small to medium projects in their locality, which would no doubt be boosted with access to these funds,” he said.

The Skeoghvosteen councillor says that the grants will 'contribute towards the costs of the works and can go some way towards recognising the contribution that these groups make'.

Both of these schemes provide an opportunity to many community groups around the county, however, there is a closing date of February 10 on the Festival Grant and February 24 for the Amenity Grant.

“I would encourage as many community groups as possible to make applications to avail of the funding that's available,” said Cllr Cleere.

“There is a short window of opportunity but it is so worthwhile and can genuinely make a difference which is what it is all about at the end of the day.”