Kilkenny has extremely low cervical cancer screening rate

Kilkenny has the second lowest take up of cervical cancer screening in the country.

The worrying statistic was disclosed by local Fianna Fail councillor Pat Fitzpatrick who has been informed by the HSE that an uptake on cervical screening in Kilkenny is currently just over 70%.

Laois is the lowest at 70% while Carlow is the highest at just over 90%.

Deirdre Ryan, Screening Promotion Manager from the National Screening Services Ireland contacted GPs last week in Kilkenny regarding concerns over the low levels of CervicalCheck uptake in the city and county.

Cllr Fitzpatrick has urged all local women aged between 25 to 60 to avail of free cervical screening through Cervicalcheck – the National

Cervical Screening Programme. All women are encouraged to Freephone Cervical check on 1800 45 45 55 or visitwww.cervicalcheck.ie to check when their next smear test is due.

Meanwhile, the National Screening Programme is partnering with the Irish Family Planning Association and launching the Pearl of Wisdom Campaign from January 22 to January 28. The aim is to highlight the vital importance of women aged 25 – 60 attending for their regular smear test.