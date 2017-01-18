The lovely Lyn Moloney showcases the best in Irish design

Model and television presenter Lyn Moloney took some time out to do a shoot in the beautiful surrounds of Kilkenny Castle last week.

The mother-of-two has been modelling since the age of 19 and was a familiar face on the small screen hosting County Matters from Waterford and Laois.

This affable and pleasant woman is a joy to work with when it comes to fashion and styling and is professional, obliging and enthustiastic.

Following the sudden closure of Irish TV the Callan woman has already got her teeth into her latest project - recruiting the next Kilkenny Rose and is hoping to continue with her modelling and television world.

“At the moment myself and Steve Cronly, who is the Rose co-ordinator are recruiting and looking for businesses, shops and sports clubs to put forward an entry for the Kilkenny Rose. Anyone interested in taking part can email us at kilkennyrosecentre@gmail.com,” she said.juj

For the New Year Lyn has decided to focus on her work and is keen to branch out.

“For the New Year I decided to branch out and get involved in PR and event management. I really enjoy socialising and talking to people and getting involved in community events,” she said.

Lyn is also heavily involved in fundraising for the charity Saving Dylan.

“It is a heartbreaking story - Dylan is a little five-year-old and is the only child in Ireland with a condition called M.S.D. I recently did a Skydive for him and people were fantastic - I got huge support, especially from the people of Coon and Callan”, she added.

“I loved the TV work and meeting people and listening to their stories. You really hear the extraordinary in the ordinary - there are so many hidden gems out there,” she added.

“I really enjoyed doing the shoot. The materials used in the fabric were stunning - just perfect for these chilly Winter days.”

Lyn modelled a wool cashmere Hourihan tie belt cape in camel with Helen Moore faux fut hat and scarf and button leather gloves from Dent, , a Barbour Beadwell wax jacket with moleskin lined pockets and accessorised with an electronic sheep scarf and wool gloves. Hat by Áube Knitwear. The fourth outfit included a Lambswool Kerry Woolen Mills Ruana wrap with Irelands Eye wool and sile funnel neck cable knit sweater and a Magee of Donegal wool cable hat and gloves.