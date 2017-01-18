A 17-year-old Kilkenny girl is missing - Gardai seek information

Garda are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Courtney Twomey who is missing from the village of Kells in County Kilkenny.

Courtney was last seen at approximately 9.45pm last night (Tuesday).

She is described as being 5' 1" in height, brown eyes and long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing navy leggings, navy puffa jacket with a fur collar, white runners and carrying a backpack.

Anyone who has seen Courtney or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056-7754150, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.