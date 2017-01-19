Gardaí in Thomastown warn people against 'repeat victimisation'

A Garda Superintendent has vowed to continue to crack down on opportunist crimes on vulnerable members of the community following a conviction for theft on a pensioner in her own home.

Superintendent Derek Hughes of Thomastown Garda Station described the crime as 'cowardly'.

The man appeared before Judge Colin Daly last Tuesday and was convicted of theft and fined €150.

“This incident involved what has become a pattern among travelling criminals of calling to the homes of elderly or vulnerable people on pension day selling utensils or seeking scrap metal and typically asking for a glass of water.

“When the target is distracted the criminals usually steal whatever they can lay their hands on – in this case cash. In this instance the culprit also returned within weeks with another man frightening the victim and seeking to repeat the crime but they were unsuccessful when gardaí were contacted. This is also a pattern of repeat victimisation which we see time and time again.”

“People should not admit people into their homes who are not known to them. If anyone has any concerns they should immediately contact the gardaí and keep their doors locked.

“The gardaí will respond immediately and are also happy to provide crime preventation advice. Anyone is welcome to contact us or drop into the station in Thomastown and we will arrange a visit from our Crime Prevention Officer who can offer advice and assistance on measures which can be taken to reduce the likelihood of being targeted by criminals.

“ We will also be inviting interested members of the public to Community Engagement Meetings throughout 2017 at which crime prevention assistance will be available, he added.

Anyone with any concerns can contact Thomastown gardaí on (056) 7754150