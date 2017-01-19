Trolley numbers for St. Luke's still high.

There has been a slow decrease in the number of patients waiting on trolleys in St. Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny, since Monday, January 16.

There are currently 12 people waiting on trolleys in the hospital (Thursday 19). A drop from the 18 on Monday. However, the number waiting on trolleys around the country is still high with 336 patients.

Numbers doubled over the weekend in St. Luke's, with a reported 6 people waiting on Friday and 18 Monday morning and although they have decreased, they still remain in double figures.

The INMO recently released their December figures which showed a 29% increase on those recorded in 2015 with 7890 recorded over the 2016 Christmas period. However St. Luke's saw a decrease between of 302 recorded in 2015 and 214 recorded in 2016 The flu epidemic caused hospitals throughout the country to see on average 302 people waiting on beds, versus the 214 recorded in 2015.

The INMO is to meet with the HSE in the following weeks to review the final proposals suggested to fix the nurse and bed shortages. The INMO has said however that they will announce a time frame for industrial action if the final proposal meeting does not end in agreement.