Gowran: Goffs commits to Thyestes for another four years until 2020

Bloodstock auction house Goffs has renewed a deal with Gowran Park which will see it extend its sponsorship of the prestigious Thyestes Chase until 2020.

The deal was confirmed this week at a launch night ahead of the Kilkenny venue’s flagship Grade A National Hunt event next Thursday. This year marks the sixth year Goffs has sponsored the race.

Chief Executive of Goffs Henry Beeby said Goffs was delighted to be on board until 2020. The Irish bloodstock auction house is 150 years old, and last year recorded its highest ever turnover.

“It's a great fit for us, it's the start of the year – it's the start of our sales year,” said Mr Beeby.

“We launch the campaign for our Land Rover sale - our big National Hunt sale, the documents go to the vendors this week. So it's a great time to be thinking about National Hunt.”

In the last five years, the Land Rover sale has grown by 117%.