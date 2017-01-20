St. Kieran's College: Hydroelectric waste water turbines create free electricity

Students from St Kieran's College have found an innovative way to create free electricity.

Bright sparks - Jim Kerby, Daire Cassin and Bill Bryan used a small turbine and connected it to the water supply coming from the tank in the attics into their homes.

As a result of their experiment, the pupils found that the turbine generated free electricity which was sufficient to power a mobile phone.

The enthusiastic young scientists demonstrated their findings to the judges in the RDS.

Students and teachers, Eilenn Hanrick and Bernie Boland attended the exhibition.