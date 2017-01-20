St. Kieran's College: Bringing the wild birds back to their natural habitat

Students at St Kieran's College made some interesting findings into why the numbers of certain bird species are falling rapidly.

The students - are investigating the effectiveness of the GLAS scheme on populations of farmland birds that are in decline.

The project focused on the effectiveness of planting linseed and oat habitats on farms, on the populations of declining farmland birds.

“Farmers are getting grants to plant which provides a natural food source and habitat for the wild birds,” explains science teacher, Eileen Hanrick .

In 2013 the students started to collect data relating to specimen types and population on three farms in Wexford and one in Kilkenny. They found that a number of species, including corncrake, yellowhammer, and tree sparrows are very much in decline. The group monitored the species and they are continuing to increase.

“We have seen an increase, albeit slight in these species populating the Southeast. It is very important that these habitats are sustained,” said Science Teacher, Eileen Hanrick .

Science teacher, Bernie Boland was also involved in the project and also attended the exhibition.