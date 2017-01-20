A gleaming Gowran Park gears up for Thyestes

Anticipation is mounting at gleaming Gowran Park this week ahead of the Thyestes Chase next Thursday.

The Kilkenny venue is looking as good as ever less than one week out from the big day, with a newly-renovated entrance and main ladies and gents’ bathrooms. The parade rink is also in superb condition having been re-laid recently.

General Manager of Gowran Park Eddie Scally says there will truly be something for everyone. Corporate hospitality for next week is already sold out, such is the interest in this year’s fixture.

“We were delighted this year to have it completely sold out before Christmas,” said Eddie.

There will be the full pavillion downstairs, while Goffs have their trainers and owners' marquee. The middle floor will have live music and entertainment, and there will be a Christy Moore tribute on the ground floor .

“It's the first time we've put live music on the ground floor straight after racing,” says Eddie.

“We're hoping that when racing finishes you'll hold on there for an hour, let people fizzle out, and we should have a really good evenings racing. It's just one of those days – it's a day when people take the Friday off work, come here and let their hair down and enjoy themselves.”