Elliot will look for first Thyestes win in Gowran after Leopardstown joy

The Gordon Elliot-trained A Toi Phil won the Lepoardstown Chase on Sunday, making it the Meath trainer’s seventh six-figure handicap chase win here this season.

He will now be looking for his first-ever Thyestes Handicap Chase win at Gowran Park on Thursday. Mr Elliot has never won the prestigious Kilkenny fixture, and has entered a number of horses this year.

The Elliot-trained Roi Des Francs has been allotted top-weight of 11st 10lbs, while the next highest-rated of the Elliott contingent is Clarcam on 11st 7lbs. Ucello Conti, third in the race last year, has 10st 10lbs to carry this time around.