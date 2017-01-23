Elliot will look for first Thyestes win in Gowran after Leopardstown joy
Trainer is on a fine run of form heading into Thursday's fixture
A crowd attends the launch evening of the Thyestes Chase last week. Photo: Pat Moore.
The Gordon Elliot-trained A Toi Phil won the Lepoardstown Chase on Sunday, making it the Meath trainer’s seventh six-figure handicap chase win here this season.
He will now be looking for his first-ever Thyestes Handicap Chase win at Gowran Park on Thursday. Mr Elliot has never won the prestigious Kilkenny fixture, and has entered a number of horses this year.
The Elliot-trained Roi Des Francs has been allotted top-weight of 11st 10lbs, while the next highest-rated of the Elliott contingent is Clarcam on 11st 7lbs. Ucello Conti, third in the race last year, has 10st 10lbs to carry this time around.
