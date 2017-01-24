Kilkenny gardaí appeal over burglary and criminal damage

A quantity of alcohol was stolen from a business premises on the night of January 19.

The incident happened between 11pm and 2am. Gardaí believe that the culprit(s) gained access through a roof.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact gardaí on (056) 7775000.

Meanwhile gardaí are also investigating an act of criminal damage at Grafton Barbers on High Street on the night of October 22/23 when a windown was smashed.