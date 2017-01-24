Kilkenny man killed in Crettyard collision named

A male pedestrian who was fatally injured after a collision with a car at Crettyard, Laois on Saturday night has been named as Wayne O'Neill.

The 38-year-old from Cloneen, Clogh, Co. Kilkenny, was pronounced dead at the scene, after being struck by two vehicles on the road at Clonbrock, near Crettyard, on the N78 Ballylinan to Castlecomer Rd shortly after 10pm on Saturday night, January 21.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed that Mr O’Neill was hit by one vehicle after the other, and it is unclear at present which vehicle caused the fatal injuries.

The spokesperson said that Mr O’Neill, who was well-known in the area, regularly walked the road. It is not known whether or not he was wearing any form of high-visibility clothing on the night.

The drivers of the vehicles were both women, one a 24-year-old from Castlecomer, and the other a 36-year-old from Crettyard. Neither woman was injured and both are assisting gardaí with their inquiries.

The road was closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and local diversions were in place. The road was still closed today, but is expected to reopen thisevening. The post mortem is still ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 9.50pm and 10.40pm to contact them in Abbeyleix Garda station on 057 8730580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.