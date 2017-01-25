EuroMillions - what's the chances of a Kilkenny winner?

The EuroMillions Lotto winner may be from Kilkenny, with the sole winner bagging a jackpot of €88m.

Boylesports have opened a book on where the ticket was bought - but it seems like they are giving long odds on the winner being from Kilkenny.

Dublin is the favourite county, and you can also back on the province if you wish. Here's all the odds.

What province was the winning ticket sold in?

Leinster 1/2

Munster 5/2

Connacht 13/2

Ulster 9/1

What county was the winning EuroMillions ticket sold in?

Dublin - 9/4

Cork - 7/1

Wexford - 10/1

Westmeath - 12/1

Cavan - 14/1

Mayo -14/1

Galway -16/1

Limerick - 16/1

Donegal -16/1

Laois - 25/1

Any other county 13/8.