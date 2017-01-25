BREAKING: At least 50 people arrested in Kilkenny today as part of huge Garda operation

At least 50 people have been arrested in Kilkenny over the past few hours as part of the latest major Garda operation here.

Eighteen premises have been searched under warrant and a number of significant seizures have been made. Two of these seizures were in the Callan area in relation to drugs, while a quantity of heroin has also been seized in Ballyragget.

Thirty five people have been arrested on warrants, while while 15 people have been arrested in relation to criminal offences, such as thefts and assault.

Following a search in the Hebron area of Kilkenny City, Gardai have recovered €3,000 worth of diesel, which is believed to be stolen.

Cars are also being stopped at a number of checkpoints around the city this morning.

Gardai have thanked the public for their patience and support with the operation.