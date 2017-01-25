Public can now submit suggestions for name of Kilkenny's new bridge

Members of the public are being asked to submit their suggestions for the name of Kilkenny City’s new bridge, as part of the Central Access Scheme.

The bridge is fully built and will be open toward the end of March/ early April as soon as the ancillary road network has been finished.

Proposed names should be accompanied by a brief note of between 100 and 200 words explaining the reasoning behind the choice.

Suggestions should be forwarded by 5pm on Friday, February 17. By email to new.bridge@kilkennycoco.ie or by letter to Tim Butler, Director of Services, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny City.

The council recently adopted a policy on the naming of public infrastructure, which says that names should be appropriate to the location and historic context of the relevant area, its former use or landmark etc.

Kilkenny County Council will select the ‘most appropriate name’ using criteria from its naming and commemorative memorial policy. This policy is available on the council website.